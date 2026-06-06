Mercedes driver who caused fatal accident in Kyiv detained, under escort, - police

The driver who caused a fatal traffic accident yesterday in Kyiv, has been taken into custody in accordance with legal procedures and is currently being transported under guard.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the communications department of the Kyiv Police.

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Details

As reported, yesterday on Chokolivsky Boulevard, a 49-year-old driver of a Mercedes crashed at high speed into an underpass where people were present. The crash killed a 12-year-old boy, a 47-year-old woman, and two police officers aged 21 and 23. Two men and a woman were also injured and are currently in the hospital.

Read more: Police officers Dmytro Bondarchuk and Denys Budchenko killed in road accident in Kyiv

The driver was detained

Law enforcement officers detained the driver in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators from the Kyiv Police Department, under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, have opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—violation of traffic safety rules or transport operation regulations by persons driving vehicles, if such violations resulted in the death of several people. The decision on whether to notify the driver of the charges is currently being considered.

What happened before?

As a reminder, on June 5 in Kyiv, the driver of a Mercedes car sped into a pedestrian zone near Karavaevy Dachi in the Solomyanskyi district. There are fatalities and injuries.

Read more: Kyiv road accident: 12-year-old boy, two men and woman killed, investigation launched, Prosecutor General’s Office says