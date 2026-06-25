Ukraine needs new brigades due to threat from Belarus, - Syrskyi

Given the potential threat from Belarus, Ukraine needs to form new military brigades to strengthen its defenses along the northern front.

According to Censor.NET, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated this in a comment to LIGA.net.

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According to him, due to its lack of success on the main fronts, the enemy is seeking to expand the combat zone in northern Ukraine. This could increase the length of the active front by approximately 160 kilometers.

Since the enemy has superior numbers and weaponry, Ukraine needs to form new brigades to repel this potential offensive and defend its territory.

"The enemy, by the way, has adjusted its plans and intends to form new divisions and five brigades this year. We are forced to respond to such actions. In war, you either seize the initiative or lose it. There is no third option," said Syrskyi.

Why we need new teams

Syrskyi explained that simply increasing the size of existing brigades does not solve the problem of the front line expanding.

"Increasing the size of a brigade will not increase the length of the front line along which it can be deployed," he noted.

According to him, the brigades cannot be "spread out" over a larger area, and increasing their size only enhances their resilience but not their geographical effectiveness.

The front is expanding both inward and outward

Syrskyi also emphasized that modern warfare is characterized not only by an increase in the length of the front line, but also by an increase in its depth.

"As the front expands both in width and depth, the math is clear: we need new military units," he concluded.