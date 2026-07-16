Ukrainian companies SkyFall and TAF Industries become co-founders of EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance

Drone Industry

Ukrainian defence companies SkyFall and TAF Industries have officially become co-founders of the EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance, a new initiative designed to deepen cooperation between Ukraine and the EU in unmanned systems and counter-drone technologies. A total of 18 companies have joined the new Alliance, including both Ukrainian manufacturers and companies from EU member states.

SkyFall told Censor.NET’s Drone Industry project that the Alliance would focus on developing joint technologies, industrial cooperation, scaling up production, strengthening supply chains, and integrating Ukrainian manufacturers into the European defence ecosystem.

SkyFall will participate in defining the Alliance’s strategic priorities, establishing thematic working groups, and shaping its key areas of activity. The first meeting of the EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance Council will take place in Brussels in September.

"SkyFall’s participation as a founding member of the EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance is an important step towards establishing a long-term partnership between the Ukrainian and European defence industries. We are convinced that our experience and engineering expertise will become one of the foundations of the new unmanned technology ecosystem and the future security architecture of Europe as a whole," SkyFall said.

According to TAF Industries CEO Volodymyr Zinovskyi, participation in the Alliance is about making Ukrainian experience the new standard.

"Stronger cooperation with European partners demonstrates that today we are not only being heard, but that the value of the experience we have gained and the seriousness of future threats are also understood. We expect the Alliance to facilitate the creation of joint production facilities with European partners both in Ukraine and in the EU. This will also reduce supply chain vulnerabilities and ensure long-term access to critical components," he said.

The inaugural EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance Council comprises 18 companies, nine Ukrainian and nine European: Skyfall Industries, ORQA d.o.o., Indra Group, Fincantieri, WB Electronics / WB Group, Destinus, Delair, RSI Europe, TERMA A/S, Quantum Systems, Greentech Harvest, Tencore, Deviro, Vyriy Industry, Scientific Production Company "ATHLON AVIA," TEHAVTOFART PIVDEN (TAF Industries), UFORCE, and F-Drones.

About SkyFall

SkyFall is a Ukrainian defence technology company that brings together a large R&D centre, scalable production lines, and the certified SkyFall Academy, which trains pilots, instructors, and technicians.

SkyFall develops and manufactures the legendary Vampire bomber drone, nicknamed "Baba Yaga" by the enemy, which has become the backbone of the Ukrainian military’s unmanned capability. The company also produces Shrike FPV drones, P1-SUN Shahed interceptors, communications systems, and components—high-tech engineering solutions that operate effectively on the battlefield. SkyFall drones have already helped Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy personnel and equipment, inflicting tens of billions of dollars in losses.

About TAF Industries

TAF Industries is a leading Ukrainian company specializing in the development and production of defense technology. The enterprise has its own R&D center, an engineering team, and a network of production sites.

Currently, TAF Industries produces more than 30 products, most of which are certified by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The company's products include strike drones, reconnaissance systems, interceptor drones, repeater carriers, EW systems, remote control systems, and AI solutions.