Ukraine wins medal standings in Karate One Youth League: Vasyl Kostyuk rewards the karateka

PR

Ukrainian Federation of Karate sponsor Vasyl Kostyuk has awarded bonuses to the Ukrainian athletes who won medals in the fourth stage of the 2026 Karate One Youth League. The competition took place July 2-5 in the Croatian town of Poreč.

The Ukrainian Federation of Karate reported this on its official site.

The Ukrainian team took first place in the overall medal standings of the tournament. Altogether, the karateka took 24 medals: 7 gold, 7 silver, and 10 bronze.

Based on their results in the competition, Vasyl Kostyuk rewarded the gold medalists $800 each. The silver medalists received $500, and the bronze medalists received $250 each.

Participants in the tournament in Poreč included members of the Ukraine’s children’s reserve karate team, aged 10-13. This project, set up at the initiative of Vasyl Kostyuk and financed by him, is unique in the karate world.

In the U14 category, Ukraine was represented by 12 members of the reserve team. According to head coach Oleh Yastrebov, competition in this age group was especially fierce. Despite the intense competition, Ukraine’s young athletes added medals to the team’s overall count: Valeria Asanova in the over-52 kg category and Artem Veklych in the below-40 kg category both won silver medals.

"Thanks to the initiative and support we get from Vasyl Kostyuk, Ukraine’s strongest young athletes have the opportunity to systematically represent their country in the international arena, to gain experience in major tournaments, and to grow in a professional athletic environment from a very young age," according to the UFK press service.

Previously, businessman Vasyl Kostyuk rewarded the Lider Club for its victory at the 2026 Polish Open in the Polish city of Bielsko-Biała, when Ukraine’s young karateka took home 15 gold, 3 silver and 11 bronze medals, as well as first place in the team standings.