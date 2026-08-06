ZPEK increases tax and mandatory-payment contributions nearly sevenfold

In the first half of 2026, the Western Fuel and Energy Company (ZPEK) group increased the volume of taxes, customs duties, and other mandatory payments it paid by almost seven times. Their total amounted to UAH 4.247 billion.

This growth resulted from higher volumes of petroleum-product imports, the development of logistics infrastructure, the scaling-up of operations, and the expansion of international cooperation.

"The fuel market today is operating in the most difficult conditions in the entire history of independent Ukraine. Constant attacks on energy infrastructure, complex international logistics, expensive credit resources, staff shortages, and fierce competition test businesses' resilience every day.

Despite this, ZPEK continues to develop systematically, increase its volume of work, and invest in its own infrastructure. The nearly sevenfold growth in tax, customs, and other mandatory payments is the result of the company's development, the increase in its operational activity, and the expansion of international cooperation. Such figures are a direct result of the company's systematic work and the consistent implementation of its development strategy. We will continue to invest in the growth of the business, strengthen our logistics infrastructure, and supply the Ukrainian market with quality petroleum products," said Oleg Chykyda, co-owner of the ZPEK group of companies.

The responsible fulfilment of financial and tax obligations remains one of ZPEK's core operating principles. The company will continue to implement investment projects, expand its logistics capabilities, and ensure stable fuel supplies to the Ukrainian market.