Twice as many Ukrainian drones in the air: Wild Hornets’ Hornet Vision system gets revolutionary update

Drone Industry

Ukrainian MilTech company Wild Hornets has released a major update to its Hornet Vision digital video transmission system, which enables the effective operation of combat drones.

The system will now support 25 independent communication channels instead of nine. It is Wild Hornets’ proprietary technology, developed by the company’s engineers, that will significantly improve the effectiveness of UAV operations on the battlefield, Wild Hornets told Censor.NET’s Drone Industry project.

More than twice as many channels: What does this mean?

Thanks to the expanded network of channels, up to 25 crews equipped with Hornet Vision will be able to operate simultaneously within a single standard radar coverage area without causing critical radio interference to one another. By comparison, widely used analogue video transmission systems can support the effective operation of only up to 10 crews.

As a result, Ukrainian troops will be able to:

increase the number of drones simultaneously performing combat missions in one sector and thus intercept more enemy targets in the most intense areas;

reduce the number of their own drones lost during intensive operations.

How is the update being implemented?

Expanding Hornet Vision’s capabilities will require neither additional expenditure nor the replacement of core equipment:

all Hornet Vision ground control stations can be upgraded to operate in 25-channel mode;

new batches of Wild Hornets drones are already being fitted with onboard VTX Unit modules that support the technology.

The expansion of Hornet Vision’s capabilities will not affect the cost of the equipment or drones for Ukrainian defenders, but it will significantly improve their operating conditions and, consequently, the effectiveness of destroying enemy targets.

About Hornet Vision

Hornet Vision is a high-tech digital video transmission system developed by Wild Hornets engineers. It provides high image quality, low signal latency, and reliable long-range communications. The system is resistant to electronic warfare and can simultaneously receive signals from different ground stations.

The Hornet Vision ecosystem includes Hornet Vision Ctrl, the first remote UAV control system to be codified in accordance with NATO standards and approved for use by the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: First private "short-range air defense" unit: Wild Hornets reveals results of hunt for Shaheds

It allows qualified pilots to remain at a safe distance from the front line and remotely operate interceptor drones by connecting to ground stations in areas where enemy targets have been detected. In particular, Hornet Vision Ctrl helps Ukrainian pilots shoot down jet-powered Shaheds.

In addition, the technology makes it possible to remotely operate drones launched from ground-, sea- and air-based platforms.

About the company "Wild Hornets"

Wild Hornets is a Ukrainian MilTech company engaged in the development and production of unmanned systems.

Wild Hornets was among the pioneers of using FPV drones for combat purposes and developed Sting, the most effective high-speed interceptor drone for destroying enemy Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Its emergence effectively shaped the interceptor drone niche in Ukraine.

Read more: Story of Sting: How "Wild Hornets" made drone interceptor everyone wants

The company combines leadership in this category with an ecosystem of combat drones and innovative communication technologies that will allow pilots to control drones remotely.

Drones produced by Wild Hornets are now used by more than 100 units of Ukraine's Defense Forces: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, the Air Force, and the State Border Guard Service.