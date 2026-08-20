234 combat engagements in past 24 hours: Russian Federation carried out most attacks in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 234 combat engagements took place on the front lines. Ukrainian defense forces repelled 26 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk sector and 24 in the Kostiantynivka sector.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Yesterday, the enemy carried out 99 airstrikes, during which it dropped 330 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 10,459 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,118 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

The settlements of Korenok, Ulanove, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Vyntorivka, Yastrubshchyna, and Atynske in the Sumy region came under enemy artillery fire. In addition, the enemy carried out an airstrike on the area around the settlement of Tovstodubove.

Combat operations

Over the past day, our defenders repelled four enemy assaults in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. Meanwhile, the aggressor carried out three airstrikes using eight guided bombs and fired 72 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, including one attack using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 17 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Starytsia and Lyman, as well as toward Volokhivka, Karaichne, Okhrimivka, and Bochkove.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past day.

Attempts to breach our defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched 11 attacks in the areas of Zarichne and Lyman, as well as in the directions of Shyikivka, Karpivka, Novoselivka, and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out 19 assault operations in the areas of Riznykivka, Ozerne, Kryva Luka, and Zakitne, as well as in the directions of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched four attacks in the directions of the settlements of Nykiforivka, Dibrova, and Vasiutynske.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 24 attacks were recorded. The invaders carried out assault operations in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Ivanopillia, as well as in the directions of Novodmytrivka, Pavlivka, Oleksandro-Shultynne, and Novoselivka.

The highest number of assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where our defenders repelled 26 attacks. The enemy was active in the areas of Bilytske, Kotlyne, and Molodetske, and also carried out assaults in the directions of Myrne, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Hannivka, Matiasheve, Svitle, Shevchenko, Vasylivka, Udachne, and Muravka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the invaders carried out five attacks in the directions of the settlements of Voskresenka, Piddubne, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers attacked 11 times. The enemy attempted to advance in the area of Hirke, as well as toward Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, and Novoselivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance toward Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive formations were detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck one area where enemy personnel were concentrated, four drone control centers, and three command and observation posts.

In total, Russian invaders suffered 1,480 casualties over the past day. Seven tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, 56 artillery systems, seven multiple launch rocket systems, 10 ground-based robotic systems, 1,672 unmanned aerial vehicles, 500 enemy vehicles, and three units of specialized equipment were also destroyed.

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