16-story building was damaged in enemy attack in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi District, - KCMA (updated)

On the night of August 25, a 16-story residential building in Kyiv sustained damage as a result of a Russian attack.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration’s Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET

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"In the Holosiivskyi district, damage to a 16-story residential building has been reported as a result of an enemy attack. Emergency services are heading to the scene. Details are being confirmed," the statement reads.

Update

At 12:52 a.m. — Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that in the Holosiivskyi district, debris from a drone caused damage to the walls and shattered windows on the 14th floor of a 16-story residential building. There is no fire. Emergency services are on the scene.

As a reminder, an air raid alert had previously been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of UAVs.

Information is being updated

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