6,000 lives saved and over 400 strikes: NC13 strike UGV unit marks first anniversary

Drone Industry

A year ago, on 2 September 2025, the experimental NC13 strike unmanned ground vehicle unit was established at the initiative of the commander of the Third Army Corps, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi.

Today, the unit is the first in the world to systematically deploy strike robots on the battlefield on an unprecedented scale – in a way unmatched by any other army in the world. Using UGVs, the servicemen conduct full-scale robotic assaults and support infantry assault operations, carry out sabotage operations, and halt enemy assaults.

Over its first year, the unit developed unique tactics for employing strike unmanned ground vehicles from scratch and changed the approach to modern warfare. Ground drones have become a reliable ally for the infantry: virtually no operation by the 3rd Assault Brigade is currently planned without the involvement of strike UGVs.

Read more: Ukraine accelerates production of high-speed interceptor drones against jet-powered "Shaheds" – Zelenskyy

Among NC13’s achievements are:

the world’s first fully robotic assault without infantry involvement, resulting in the capture of two Russian servicemen;

the destruction of a crossing and disruption of an enemy offensive solely by UGVs;

Ukraine’s first fully robotic defence of a position for 45 days without infantry involvement;

the elimination of an occupying unit by a single unmanned ground vehicle, along with dozens of other unique operations.

To make this technological advantage systemic, NC13 established its own unique training course, the "UGV Institute." Its goal is to scale up the successful experience of employing UGVs across all units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

The figures speak for themselves:

About 6,000 infantry lives saved – the unit’s most important achievement, as robots were sent on the most dangerous missions instead of people.

More than 160 successful operations conducted with strike UGVs.

More than 700 deployments (totalling over 14,000 hours), carried out by vehicles equipped with combat modules (during these deployments, the robots held sections of the front instead of infantry).

More than 400 strikes on enemy targets, including shelters, command posts, warehouses, UAV assembly and launch sites, concentrations of enemy personnel, and other targets.

"Our immediate goal is to replace one-third of the 3rd Assault Brigade’s personnel on the battlefield with technology. We have already become a true nightmare for the occupiers, and now we are becoming their final verdict. We are expanding our engagement zones and will prove that there are no longer any safe places for the enemy on Ukrainian soil. We thank everyone who has been part of our journey over the past year," says NC13 unit commander Makar.

NC13 strike UGV unit commander, Makar

Strike UGV operators during a combat mission