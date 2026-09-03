Ukraine accelerates production of high-speed interceptor drones against jet-powered "Shaheds" – Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, with the main issue being the acceleration of all processes for producing high-speed interceptor drones to counter jet-powered "Shaheds."

He reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

On the production of interceptors

According to the president, Ukraine has manufacturers capable of accomplishing this task. Prototypes have already been developed, and work is underway to bring the new weapons to the required level of effectiveness.

Zelenskyy thanked all developers and manufacturers for their work for the country and its people, stressing the importance of completing the task within the specified timeframe.

Read more: Zelenskyy must answer media questions, as Russia may fill silence – Yurchyshyn

Involving businesses

The president said that the meeting also discussed in detail the potential involvement of businesses in the production, supply and configuration of certain types of air defence systems. Specific deadlines and tasks were also set for this area.

According to Zelenskyy, the overall objective is to bring the defence industry and cooperation with partners to a level that will provide Ukraine with a sufficient quantity of high-quality, high-speed interceptor drones and low-cost missiles, as Russia increases the production of its own high-speed attack weapons.

Intelligence and asymmetric actions

The president noted that Ukrainian intelligence had clear information about the enemy’s plans and that available resources were being directed towards providing a clear response to the threat.

"We will also act asymmetrically. The relevant operations have been approved," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s MPs have enough votes to destroy NABU/SAPO, but not enough for reforms to receive aid, - Shabunin