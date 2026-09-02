Zelenskyy must answer media questions, as Russia may fill silence – Yurchyshyn

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should not avoid tough questions from journalists and should restore direct dialogue with society, as the authorities’ silence only increases information risks.

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech and an MP from the Voice party, said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Mr President, if you do not speak, Russia will speak in your place. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not communicated directly with society since the beginning of 2025. The number of questions is increasing every month, especially since Mindichgate. And that story is already almost a year old.

"Leading journalists from influential media outlets recorded a video with questions about corruption in the President’s inner circle, accountability for his team’s actions, the lack of dialogue during the July protests and other issues. The questions are not easy, but they require a personal response from the head of state," the parliamentarian stressed.

According to Yurchyshyn, the authorities have two options: explain the situation to journalists (and therefore to society) or continue to remain silent and allow Russia to fill the vacuum.

"Every unanswered question from Bankova is a gift to the enemy, which will find something to say. Society must hear the President’s answers to the tough questions posed by journalists. Many questions have accumulated. And the silence has dragged on...," he concluded.

Watch more: Journalists published list of questions for Zelenskyy: Who is ’Vova’ from ’Dynasty’ co-operative?. VIDEO

Background

A petition calling on Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold a press conference with journalists and media outlets was published on the website of the Office of the President after previously being blocked several times.

Journalists released a list of questions for Zelenskyy.

Read more: Draft law to restore independence of NABU and SAPO is being registered in Rada, - Yurchyshyn