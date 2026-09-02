Vitaliy Shabunin, chairman of the board of the Center for Combating Corruption, criticized lawmakers from the "Servant of the People" party for the failure of important bills on which Ukraine’s receipt of billions of dollars in international financial aid depends.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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"Imagine if the FSB had managed to block Ukraine from receiving $15 billion. They would certainly have received medals from Putin himself. I propose that we award these medals to Zelenskyy’s lawmakers."

The president expressed outrage that lawmakers had failed to pass legislation in the Rada regarding $4 billion (from the IMF program). He added that securing approximately $15 billion now depends on the lawmakers.

"It's strange—Zelenskyy's lawmakers had enough votes to dismantle NABU and the SAPO, but for some reason, there's never enough for reforms (for which they're even getting paid!). I wonder why that is?" he remarked.

Read more: Zelenskyy criticised Rada: MPs failed to pass five bills that could have brought Ukraine over $4 billion

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