Zelenskyy criticised Rada: MPs failed to pass five bills that could have brought Ukraine over $4 billion

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his outrage at the vote in the Verkhovna Rada, where MPs rejected three important bills that were intended to secure more than $4 billion in revenue, as well as two documents relating to the IMF programme.

He made these remarks in an evening address on 1 September, according to Censor.NET.

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The tasks facing the government and parliament

According to the president, part of the work falls to the government — this involves 44 decisions that are set to unlock $15 billion in funding, and the Cabinet of Ministers must adopt them by 1 November. A further $15 billion or so depends on MPs — this concerns specific draft laws, the adoption of which will unlock partner support funds for Ukraine.

Read more: If attacks on Kyiv intensify, Rada should work in safe location to continue operating – "Servant of People" Poturaiev

Failed bills

Zelenskyy reported that three bills, which could have brought Ukraine over $4 billion, had been rejected by the Verkhovna Rada, whilst two further rejected bills related to the IMF programme. The President emphasised that this is not a matter of funds for the government or the opposition — decisions agreed with partners must be adopted in the interests of the whole country during the war.

"This is not about the government’s or the opposition’s funds. In Ukraine, there are no teachers’ salaries for one parliamentary faction and different ones for another. There are no military salaries for one side of the parliamentary chamber or the other. And there is no energy policy where the lights are only on for those who vote for their own side. All decisions, based on agreements with Ukraine’s partners, must be taken during wartime in the interests of Ukraine. These may be difficult decisions. They may be unpleasant decisions. They may be unpopular decisions. But they are necessary decisions that help Ukraine get through this time – a time of war – to support the front line, ensure the protection of the people, and guarantee social payments," he stated.

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On EU-related laws and the elections

According to the President, the $30 billion this year depends entirely on the government and parliamentarians. He emphasised that the laws necessary for relations with the EU must be supported by all factions and groups that declare their support for the European course – voting against such decisions, in his view, is dishonest and runs counter to the state’s interests.

The President also called for political calculations to be put aside for the time being.

"If anyone is already thinking about elections, if anyone is already thinking about poll ratings and their own political gains, then today, at a time of these alarms, right now, during this war, we must think exclusively about what is needed for defence, for the functioning of the state, and for payments to the people. You can think about elections after the war. We need to vote on a decision worth 30 billion dollars," Zelenskyy stated.

On the Ministry of Defence’s deficit and the crackdown on call centres

Regarding the other part of the deficit — the $27 billion required by the Ministry of Defence — the President stated that negotiations with partners are ongoing at all levels; however, in order to receive additional funds, Ukraine must fulfil the promises it has already made.

Zelenskyy also announced that tomorrow morning he would submit draft legislation to the Verkhovna Rada to increase criminal liability for the organisers of fraudulent call centres: "We must put an end to this issue. Law enforcement agencies are taking appropriate action. Legislative measures are needed. All organisers of call centres must be held to account."

Read more: Ukraine is set to receive new defence tranche from EU in early September

What led up to this?