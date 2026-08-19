If attacks on Kyiv intensify, Rada should work in safe location to continue operating – "Servant of People" Poturaiev

Mykyta Poturaiev, an MP from the Servant of the People faction, believes that if Russian attacks on the capital intensify, a decision must be made on how parliament will hold plenary sessions under such circumstances.

He said this in a comment to Censor.NET.

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Options for the Rada if Russian attacks intensify

According to him, a problem arose on Tuesday when MPs reconvened in the session hall after a break: constant air-raid alerts made it impossible to hold votes.

"We managed to pass all of one law. We almost passed another, but ultimately had to vote on it this morning. Parliament cannot operate like this. If the threats of attacks are constant, it will simply be paralysed. What options do we have? One is holding sessions at a safe location that was discussed as early as February 24, 2022: if necessary, the Rada would convene there. All MPs knew about it. I will not disclose its location, but it allows sessions to be held. Speeches and debates can take place there. However, voting would be difficult because there is no Rada-3 system. Installing it or an equivalent would take considerable time and money. Nevertheless, this remains one option. "Another option is to return to the format used from March to May 2022, when MPs entered the session hall and worked for no more than half an hour but managed to pass 20 or sometimes even more laws during that time. How was this achieved? Before the sessions, the Conciliation Board met on Zoom every day. The meetings sometimes lasted five or six hours, with breaks. But they produced a consensus and decisions under which all factions and groups agreed to support an agreed version of a bill. It would then be put to a vote without any debate or amendments and passed. The pace was one law every one or two minutes," the MP said.

Read more: Rada Law Enforcement Committee rejects number of anti-corruption bills – Zhelezniak

Example of efficiency

Poturaiev recalled that parliament passed several bills without debate today.

"The Conciliation Board worked very effectively. As a result, we passed six laws in literally 10 minutes. This is how it should work. Otherwise, we need to move to a safe location," the politician stressed.

Read more: "Servant of People" Poturaiev remains in Rada: Rules Committee rejected his request to relinquish his parliamentary mandate