"Servant of People" Poturaiev remains in Rada: Rules Committee rejected his request to relinquish his parliamentary mandate
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Rules of Parliamentary Procedure, Ethics and Support to Work of the Verkhovna Rada rejected an application by Mykyta Poturaiev, an MP from the Servant of the People faction, to relinquish his parliamentary mandate. It will therefore not be submitted to the chamber for a vote.
He said this in a comment to Censor.NET.
Application rejected
"My position remains unchanged: if I see that reforms in the national security and defence sector are being wound down or rolled back, then, of course, I will not see myself in a parliament that, under such circumstances, would lead the country not towards victory but towards defeat and capitulation. However, at present, I do not believe the situation is such that the reforms will be halted or reversed. That is why, for example, I voted today to appoint Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defence," the MP stressed.
Support for new Defence Minister
Poturaiev noted that Khmara had made a good impression on him during a meeting with the faction.
"Incidentally, after his final briefing, Mykhailo Fedorov named potential candidates for Defence Minister. There were four names, including Khmara. I am fine with this appointment. That is why I supported him," the politician said.
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