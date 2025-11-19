Servant of People on Poturaiev’s statement regarding national stability coalition: This is not position of faction

The Servant of the People party commented on the statement made by MP Mykyta Poturaiev about the need to form a new coalition and government.

This was stated by the faction's spokesperson Yulia Paliichuk, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"I can say that this is not the position of the faction, but a statement by individual MPs," she said.

What preceded this?

Servant of the People MP Mykyta Poturaiev issued a statement saying that Servant of the People calls for the creation of a coalition of national stability.

Earlier, MP Oleksandr Marikovskyi also stated the need to create a government of national dignity.

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