"Servant of People" member Poturaev has decided to resign from his parliamentary seat ahead of schedule. VIDEO

Mykyta Poturaev, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, announced that he is resigning from his parliamentary seat.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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"I would like to say that I have submitted a statement in your name (Stefanchuk) regarding my resignation as a member of the Ukrainian Parliament," he said during a parliamentary session.

Poturaev is asking that this matter be considered without delay, just as other decisions are handled.

"Just as urgently as they consider other decisions that forced me to make this decision for myself," the lawmaker added.

It is known that Poturaev also serves as chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy.

He later released a statement.

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