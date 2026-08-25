Ukraine is set to receive new defence tranche from EU in early September
The European Union is preparing to increase funding for Ukraine’s defence needs in the coming weeks. The next instalment is expected as early as the beginning of September.
According to Censor.NET, this is reported by "European Truth" with reference to European Commission spokesperson Balázs Ujvári.
"A new tranche is expected as early as the beginning of September," said one European official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
€28 billion has been earmarked for defence
This refers to the defence component of the EU’s €90 billion loan to Ukraine for 2026–2027.
According to Uivari, around 28 billion euros from this programme are earmarked for Ukraine’s defence needs in 2026, with a further 17 billion or so set aside for budgetary support.
Of the 28 billion euros, the EU has already approved procurement schedules for defence equipment worth 22 billion. Ukraine has so far received 8.5 billion euros directly.
"In the coming weeks, you will see even more approvals and even more payments," said a spokesperson for the European Commission.
The EU is stepping up defence funding
Ujvari emphasised that the next few weeks will be particularly busy in terms of funding Ukraine’s defence needs.
"We know that this is a matter of extreme urgency, and we are stepping up our operations accordingly," he said.
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