Reznikov: Peace deal is only possible if it suits Ukraine, Russia, US, EU and China

For the peace talks to yield a positive outcome, it is necessary to seek common ground for a possible settlement amongst all the key players – Ukraine, Russia, the US, Europe and China.

This was stated by Ukraine’s former Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"I call this the Zone of Possible Settlement. And it is a mistake to look for it solely between the positions of Ukraine and Russia: how much territory to cede, how much to retain, NATO or not. We must consider the interests of all the key players. At this table, in effect, are Ukraine, Russia, the US, Europe and China. And each has something that may be of value to the others. Ukraine cannot grant Putin the status of a great power, lift Western sanctions or negotiate with him on behalf of NATO. But the US and Europe can discuss this. China also has its own interests. Therefore, the Zone of Possible Settlement may not be bilateral, but multilateral," said Reznikov.

According to him, it is necessary to determine what each country stands to gain as a result of the negotiations.

"We need to look at what everyone stands to gain in this situation. Putin could tell his people: ‘I have ensured Russia’s security; there are no NATO bases in Ukraine; the US President deals with me as an equal; sanctions are gradually being lifted. We have won.’ Trump might tell the Americans: ‘I have stopped the biggest war in Europe, reduced the risk of escalation between Russia and NATO, and we no longer have to fund this war.’ China might say that it has emerged as a global power and become one of the co-architects of the international security system. EU leaders could say: "We have stopped the war on the continent, prevented Ukraine’s capitulation and created a system designed to prevent another major war in Europe," said the former defence minister.

Read more: Reznikov on Ukraine’s preparations for Russian invasion: Authorities were afraid of causing panic

He pointed out that, in that case, Ukraine would be able to preserve its statehood and sovereignty.

"President Zelenskyy will then be able to say with confidence: ‘We have stood firm. Ukraine has preserved its statehood and sovereignty. We have not capitulated, nor have we recognised the occupied territories as Russian. We have preserved and developed modern Defence Forces – the best in Europe, hardened by the experience of war. It is they who will remain the main guarantee of Ukraine’s security in the future. We have put an end to the killings and preserved the country for future generations. Now let us rebuild and develop a successful, happy and independent post-war Ukraine," said Reznikov.

He emphasised that a compromise would be reached only when all parties were satisfied.

"And if all five statements can be true at the same time – that, in my view, is where the Zone of Possible Settlement lies. We do not necessarily have to agree on who won this war. Let each side explain its own victory to its citizens. We need to agree very precisely on something else: who will do what tomorrow," Reznikov emphasised.