Resist.UA wants to invest €2 million in BlueShadow to develop maritime defence technologies for Ukraine

Drone Industry

BlueShadow, a maritime security technology company with a presence in Copenhagen and Kyiv, and Resist.UA, an investment fund focused on supporting defence-tech solutions for Ukraine, have announced the signing of a letter of intent (LOI) under which Resist.UA plans to invest in BlueShadow as part of the company’s €2 million pre-seed round.

The investment will support the further development of BlueShadow’s maritime security technologies, including BlueDragon, which is being developed to protect Ukraine’s coastal cities, ports, and shipping routes from attack drones, as well as BlueSentry, whose launch is scheduled for next month. BlueSentry is designed to protect ports, offshore wind facilities, subsea cables, and maritime borders from hybrid attacks. The investment will also support BlueShadow’s continued collaboration with partners in Ukraine.

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Resist.UA’s mission is to identify and invest in Ukrainian defence-tech companies with the strongest prospects of defending Ukraine today and becoming leaders in the global defence industry in the long term.

Representatives of the two organisations first met in January 2026. Since then, BlueShadow has continued developing its technologies and raising its pre-seed round, while Resist.UA has launched its second fund, Resist 2.0. These parallel developments prompted the parties to formalise their partnership.

"Ukraine’s coastline is under constant attack, and the technologies to protect it must be built by teams that understand both the urgency of the threat and the principles of scaling a company globally. BlueShadow is exactly that kind of team. BlueDragon addresses a critical gap in Ukraine’s maritime defence, and we are convinced that BlueShadow has the technology and ambition needed to become a long-term leader in this field—for Ukraine and its allies," said Roman Sulzhyk, founder and partner of Resist.UA.

"BlueDragon’s goal is to create breakthrough technology to protect Ukraine’s coastal cities, ports, and shipping routes from attack drones. Our partnership with Resist.UA is a significant vote of confidence in this mission and brings together two organisations committed to strengthening Ukraine’s defence," said Charles Maher, founder and CEO of BlueShadow.

The parties must now complete the legal and operational procedures required to finalise the investment and further develop the partnership.

About Resist.UA

Resist.UA is an investment fund operating at the intersection of venture capital and private equity. The fund focuses on supporting Ukrainian defence-tech companies and scaling them into global industry leaders. Resist.UA helps international investors gain access to promising Ukrainian technologies and helps Ukrainian companies enter foreign markets and become part of the global defence-tech ecosystem.

About BlueShadow

BlueShadow is a maritime security technology company with a presence in Copenhagen and Kyiv, developing solutions to protect people, infrastructure, trade, and natural resources. Its technologies combine data from multiple sources, predictive analytics, and autonomous capabilities to help organisations understand, anticipate, and prevent maritime threats.

BlueShadow is currently developing BlueDragon to protect Ukraine’s coastal cities, ports, and shipping routes from attack drones. Next month, it plans to launch BlueSentry to protect ports, offshore wind facilities, subsea cables, and maritime borders from hybrid attacks. Once their effectiveness has been demonstrated, BlueShadow’s solutions will be scaled globally.