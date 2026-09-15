Defense forces struck Syzran Oil Refinery and drone manufacturer "Atlant Aero" in Russia, - General Staff

On the night of September 14–15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation and the "Atlant Aero" facility in Taganrog, which manufactures drones and drone components. Fires broke out at both Russian facilities following the strikes.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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As reported, a strike followed by a fire was recorded on the premises of the Syzran Oil Refinery. The AVT-6 primary oil refining unit and the tank farm were hit.

The Syzran Oil Refinery is part of "Rosneft" and has a refining capacity of approximately 8.9 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other petroleum products. According to the General Staff, the facility is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian army.

Explosions and a fire were also reported at the Atlant Aero facility in Taganrog. It specializes in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and related components.

In particular, the plant manufactures the "Molniya" strike and reconnaissance UAVs and components for the Russian "Orion" drones. The General Staff noted that the plant supplies the Russian Armed Forces with unmanned systems.

Read more: Drone attacks in Russia: Rosneft oil refinery on fire; explosions in Taganrog

Three storage tanks destroyed at the Slavyansk Oil Refinery

The General Staff also reported the results of the strike on the "Slavyansk ECO" oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Krasnodar Krai, the Russian Federation, carried out on September 13.

After analyzing additional data, it was confirmed that three storage tanks were destroyed and eight others were damaged on the refinery’s premises.

"Operations against key enemy targets are ongoing. More to come!" – the General Staff emphasized.

Read more: Oil refineries in Sloviansk-na-Kubani and Nizhnekamsk have been hit; results of strike on Saratov refinery have been clarified, - General Staff