Drone attacks in Russia: Rosneft oil refinery on fire; explosions in Taganrog

On the night of September 14–15, attacks on industrial facilities were reported in a number of Russian regions.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Drones attacked Rosneft’s Syzran oil refinery in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation. A fire broke out on the refinery grounds following the strike. In particular, local residents report several separate fire hotspots. It is likely that storage tanks have caught fire.

The Syzran refinery is one of the largest refineries in Rosneft’s Samara Group. Its capacity is approximately 8.9 million metric tons of crude oil per year.

The facility also supplies fuel for the Russian military. According to a source, this is the tenth documented attack on the Syzran refinery.

Rockets struck a facility in Taganrog

Explosions were also heard in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast. Reports indicate that an industrial facility of strategic importance to the Russian military-industrial complex was hit.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Defense Forces struck the G. M. Beriev Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex, where military aircraft are repaired and modernized.

In addition, strikes hit the Ozon warehouse, a gas pipeline, and other storage facilities.

Governor Yuriy Slyusar confirmed the strike on the Rostov region.

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