US President Donald Trump has called on the President of Ukraine to halt attacks on oil refineries in Russia. According to him, these attacks are causing a shortage of diesel fuel.

The White House chief made these remarks on the sidelines of the Irish Open in Ireland, which is being held at his Doonbeg club, reports Censor.NET.

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"Zelenskyy needs to do one thing. He must stop taking out diesel fuel production facilities in Russia. He is causing a diesel fuel shortage. This is not happening because of the Middle East. It is happening because of what is currently taking place between Russia and Ukraine… That is why we discussed this with Mr Zelenskyy. There are plenty of other targets. Don’t target diesel fuel, because it’s causing harm to the whole world. We don’t want him to target diesel fuel," said the US leader.

Read more: Defense forces struck Saratov Oil Refinery: fires broke out on refinery grounds, - General Staff

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