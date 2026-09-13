Trump called on Zelenskyy to stop strikes on oil refineries in Russia: He is causing diesel fuel shortage. VIDEO
US President Donald Trump has called on the President of Ukraine to halt attacks on oil refineries in Russia. According to him, these attacks are causing a shortage of diesel fuel.
The White House chief made these remarks on the sidelines of the Irish Open in Ireland, which is being held at his Doonbeg club, reports Censor.NET.
"Zelenskyy needs to do one thing. He must stop taking out diesel fuel production facilities in Russia. He is causing a diesel fuel shortage. This is not happening because of the Middle East. It is happening because of what is currently taking place between Russia and Ukraine… That is why we discussed this with Mr Zelenskyy. There are plenty of other targets. Don’t target diesel fuel, because it’s causing harm to the whole world. We don’t want him to target diesel fuel," said the US leader.
What led up to this
- It should be recalled that the day before, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cited Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries as one of the causes of the global energy crisis.
- Successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the aggressor country’s oil infrastructure have caused a widespread fuel shortage across most of Russia. Fuel is being sold to Russians subject to restrictions.
- It was previously reported that, against the backdrop of the fuel shortage, the Russian government has extended restrictions on petrol exports from the country until the end of 2026.
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