Russia has extended its ban on gasoline exports through end of year, - Bloomberg

Against the backdrop of a shortage of fuel, the Russian government has extended restrictions on petrol exports from the country until the end of 2026.

This is reported by the agency Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET

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Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has stated that the government plans to lift the ban on diesel fuel exports once the "market has recovered".

He also stated that the ban on diesel fuel exports would be lifted in due course to prevent refineries from becoming overloaded and to avoid a reduction in processing volumes. The Russian authorities hope that the ban on diesel fuel exports will be lifted "in a month’s time".

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Furthermore, Novak stated that the fuel situation in Russia is reportedly "stabilising". According to him, "a number of oil refineries have resumed operations, and the situation at petrol stations has improved significantly".

However, the Russian authorities are considering the possibility of importing fuel from Kazakhstan.

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