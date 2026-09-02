Ukraine’s strikes on Russian refineries among causes of global energy shock, Bessent says

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has named Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries as one of the causes of the global energy shock.

He said this on Fox News, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"We are going through an energy shock right now due to both the war in Ukraine, because Ukraine has decided that they want to blow up Russian energy assets and refine products, so that is creating upward price pressure on a global basis," he said.

According to Bessent, the conflict in Iran is also among the causes of the energy shock.

Read more: Kirishsky oil refinery, enemy UAV launch site and Yeisk airfield hit, - General Staff

Background

Successful strikes by Ukraine’s Defence Forces on the aggressor state’s oil infrastructure have caused a severe fuel shortage across most of Russia. Fuel is being sold to Russians under restrictions.

It was previously reported that amid the fuel shortage, the Russian government had extended restrictions on gasoline exports from the country until the end of 2026.

Read more: Certain components of Russia’s exports fell by 80% in August – Zelenskyy