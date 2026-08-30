On the night of August 30, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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For example, in Kirishy, Leningrad region of the Russian Federation, the "Kirishsky" oil refinery was hit, resulting in a fire on the plant's premises.

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What is known about the affected site?

The "Kirish" Oil Refinery (Kirishnefteorgsintez, KINEF) is the second-largest oil refinery in the Russian Federation and the largest in the country's Northwest, located in the Leningrad region. The plant has a capacity of approximately 20 million metric tons of crude oil per year. It produces motor fuels, jet fuel, diesel fuel, and other petroleum products. The plant is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

Other Lesions

In addition, a facility in Millerovo, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation, used for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs has been struck. A fire has been reported.

In addition, the "Yeisk" airfield in Yeisk, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation, was struck, resulting in a fire on the facility's grounds.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

"Operations against key enemy targets are ongoing," the General Staff emphasizes.

What led up to this?