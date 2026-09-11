Defense forces struck Saratov Oil Refinery: fires broke out on refinery grounds, - General Staff

Ukrainian defense forces struck the Saratov Oil Refinery on the night of September 11. Fires were reported on the refinery grounds; the extent of the damage is being assessed.

According to Censor.NET, this information was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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"On the night of September 11, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in Saratov. Fires were reported on the facility’s grounds.

The extent of the damage is being assessed," the statement reads.

Reference

The Saratov Oil Refinery has a processing capacity of approximately 7 million metric tons of crude oil per year and produces gasoline, diesel fuel, and other petroleum products. The facility is involved in supplying fuel and lubricants to the Russian Armed Forces.

The Saratov Oil Refinery is located approximately 500 km from the Ukrainian border.

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