Fire has been reported at Lukoil oil refinery in Volgograd

On the night of September 11, drones attacked Volgograd. A massive fire broke out at the "Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka" oil refinery.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Local residents are reporting a major fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been officially determined.

Russian authorities have not yet provided details about the incident or its possible consequences.

What is known about the Volgograd Oil Refinery

"Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka" is one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia and a key asset of Lukoil in the Volgograd region.

The refinery’s primary processing capacity is approximately 15.7 million metric tons of crude oil per year.

The facility processes low-sulfur crude oil from Western Siberia and the Lower Volga region. The crude is supplied via the Samara–Tikhoretsk pipeline, and finished products are shipped by rail, road, and river.

Information regarding the causes of the fire, possible damage, and the consequences of the incident is still being clarified.

See more: In Saratov, drones attacked oil refinery and Ozon logistics hub: large-scale fire has been reported. VIDEO+PHOTO