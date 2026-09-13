Oil refineries in Sloviansk-na-Kubani and Nizhnekamsk have been hit; results of strike on Saratov refinery have been clarified, - General Staff
On the night of September 13, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck two oil refineries in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation and in Tatarstan.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
"Slavyansky" Oil Refinery
Yes, the "Slavyansky" oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation has been hit. A fire has been reported on the refinery's premises.
The General Staff notes that the Slavyansk Oil Refinery (Slavyansk ECO LLC) is one of the largest independent oil refineries in southern Russia. Its refining capacity is approximately 5.2 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The refinery produces automotive gasoline, crude oil, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil, and jet fuel. The plant plays a role in meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.
TANECO Refinery
In addition, the "Taneco" oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, Republic of Tatarstan, has been hit. A fire has been reported in one of the storage tanks.
In addition, a facility in Millerovo, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation, used for the storage, preparation, and launch of enemy attack UAVs was struck.
Clarification of Lesions
An analysis of additional data revealed that on September 11, 2026, at the Saratov Oil Refinery in Saratov, Russian Federation, the ELZU-AVT-6 primary oil refining unit and a section of the main pipeline were damaged.
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