There will be no new fines for speeding: Parliament failed to pass measure

The Verkhovna Rada failed to pass Bill No. 15348, which would have introduced new fines for speeding.

This was announced by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The resolution was supported by 225 lawmakers, which was not enough to pass the law.

What did the bill propose?

It proposed adding a new Article 122-6 to the Code of Administrative Offenses, which would define exclusively violations related to exceeding established speed limits for vehicles.

"This article establishes the following penalties for exceeding established speed limits for vehicles:

1) by more than 20 km/h – a fine of 680 UAH (40 non-taxable minimum incomes);

2) by more than 40 km/h – a fine of 2,040 UAH (120 non-taxable minimum incomes);

3) by more than 60 km/h – a fine of 2,720 UAH (160 non-taxable minimum incomes);

4) more than 80 km/h over the limit—a fine of 3,400 UAH (200 non-taxable minimum incomes);

5) violations specified in paragraphs three or four of this article, committed by a person who has been subject to administrative penalties five or more times within a year for committing any violation specified in paragraphs three or four of this article—17,000 UAH (1,000 non-taxable minimum incomes)," Zhelezniak noted.

See more: He accelerated his car to 300 km/h and nearly hit pedestrian: MP Zhelezniak spoke about dangerous ’joyrides’ of ’rich kid’ through Kyiv without number plates. VIDEO+PHOTOS

An alternative bill was also failed

Bill No. 15348-1 was supported by 198 members of parliament.

It proposes increased penalties for repeat violations within a year of rules regarding pedestrian crossings, intersections, passing, and yielding to oncoming traffic, as well as driving through a red light or disregarding a traffic controller’s signal, and failing to yield to pedestrians.

"Increased penalties for driving without a license and for individuals with restricted driving privileges. Elimination of the ‘impunity threshold’ of 20 km/h. The bill proposes establishing penalties for exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 km/h.

For traffic accidents resulting in death or serious bodily injury—a mandatory additional penalty in the form of a driving ban for a period of 3 to 8 years, as well as stricter penalties for repeat offenses," Zhelezniak concluded.

Read more: "Phantom" patrol cars are returning to roads. Dozens of new speed cameras will come into operation this week, - Vyhivskyi