"Rubin" crew shot down Russian "Geran-5" drone-missile using new STING S interceptor. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Drone operators from the ‘Rubin’ crew of the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment destroyed a Russian ‘Geran-5’ jet drone.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots used the new STING S interceptor drone from ‘Wild Hornets’ to engage the enemy aerial target.
During the interception, the STING S struck the Russian drone in the lower part of its fuselage. Following the hit, the enemy target was destroyed in mid-air.
The caption accompanying the video also notes that the ‘Geran-5’ has a higher speed and carries a greater amount of explosives compared to other models of this type.
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