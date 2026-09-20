"Rubin" crew shot down Russian "Geran-5" drone-missile using new STING S interceptor. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Drone operators from the ‘Rubin’ crew of the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment destroyed a Russian ‘Geran-5’ jet drone.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots used the new STING S interceptor drone from ‘Wild Hornets’ to engage the enemy aerial target.

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During the interception, the STING S struck the Russian drone in the lower part of its fuselage. Following the hit, the enemy target was destroyed in mid-air.

The caption accompanying the video also notes that the ‘Geran-5’ has a higher speed and carries a greater amount of explosives compared to other models of this type.

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