ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
16922 visitors online
News Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones
679 4

Pursuit and destruction of Russian "Shahed" over Odesa region: combat operations by "Omega Wings" fighters. VIDEO

Drone operators from ‘Wings of Omega’ shot down an enemy ‘Shahed’ kamikaze drone during one of the Russian attacks on the Odesa region.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian troops used a STING interceptor drone from the ‘Wild Hornets’ to destroy the aerial target.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Footage released shows a Ukrainian drone pursuing a Russian "Shahed".

Upon approaching the enemy target, an explosion occurs, resulting in the destruction of the "Shahed".

Read more: Commander of "East" Grouping of Forces, Major General Nikoliuk, leaves post (clarified)

Author: 

Russian Army (12531) elimination (8022) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3900) drones (5328) Wild Hornets (242) Shahed (1588) interceptor (147)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 