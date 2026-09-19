Pursuit and destruction of Russian "Shahed" over Odesa region: combat operations by "Omega Wings" fighters. VIDEO
Drone operators from ‘Wings of Omega’ shot down an enemy ‘Shahed’ kamikaze drone during one of the Russian attacks on the Odesa region.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian troops used a STING interceptor drone from the ‘Wild Hornets’ to destroy the aerial target.
Footage released shows a Ukrainian drone pursuing a Russian "Shahed".
Upon approaching the enemy target, an explosion occurs, resulting in the destruction of the "Shahed".
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