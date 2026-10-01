SkyFall unveils Thor Hammer – middle-strike attack drone with range of up to 600 km.

Drone Industry

Ukrainian defence technology company SkyFall has unveiled Thor Hammer, its first middle-strike attack drone. The platform is designed for several versions with different ranges. Versions with ranges of up to 350 km and up to 600 km are currently available.

The company told Censor.NET’s Drone Industry project.

"Thor Hammer is already being used on the front line. It carries a 40–50 kg warhead and can reach speeds of up to 180 km/h. Depending on the configuration, it costs $25,000–30,000, making it a cost-effective option in the middle-strike segment," SkyFall said.

The drone is launched using a catapult or rocket booster. This allows it to operate from fixed platforms or mobile launchers mounted on trucks or other vehicles. The approach provides high mobility and allows the system to move quickly between positions.

Depending on the mission, the drone can be equipped with Starlink or other secure communications systems. Its multi-layered navigation system combines satellite, inertial, and backup positioning, allowing it to continue its mission despite electronic warfare countermeasures.

Thor Hammer flies its mission route autonomously while transmitting live video. As it approaches the target, the system alerts the operator, who makes the final decision on whether to strike.

Once the target is confirmed, the system uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to adjust its flight path automatically. Guidance continues even if radio or video contact is completely lost.

"The electronics used in Thor Hammer to operate its key systems were developed by SkyFall. At the same time, our R&D team is developing engines for middle-strike drones. Thor Hammer is also integrated with SkyFall’s remote-control system, allowing the UAV to be controlled from anywhere in the world," the manufacturer said.

SkyFall plans to expand production capacity to 5,000 Thor Hammer drones per month by the end of the year. Its team is also working on a version with a range of more than 1,000 km.

About SkyFall

SkyFall is a Ukrainian defence technology company that brings together an R&D centre, large-scale production facilities and a certified Academy.

SkyFall’s key products include the Vampire heavy bomber drone, Shrike FPV drones, the P1-SUN interceptor, the Thor Hammer middle-strike drone, communications systems and critical components. These systems are used extensively by Ukraine’s Defence Forces and have proved effective in difficult conditions despite active enemy countermeasures. SkyFall’s products have already helped Ukrainian defenders take out enemy personnel and equipment, causing tens of billions of dollars in losses.

SkyFall drones also carry out humanitarian missions. After the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, Vampire heavy bomber drones delivered water, food, and medicine to people. They now transport aid across the Dnipro to residents of temporarily occupied Oleshky, where delivery by land is virtually impossible.