Musk personally suggested to Trump that Starlink’s operations for Ukraine be restricted, – Telegraph

Billionaire Elon Musk himself approached Donald Trump with a proposal to impose speed limits on Starlink in Ukraine, which had compromised the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ anti-drone defences. The US President reportedly agreed, enabling the Pentagon to implement the speed reduction on the military version of the Starshield system.

This was reported by The Telegraph, citing four informed sources, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Musk the initiator

According to the publication, Musk approached the US President with a proposal to impose speed restrictions on the system, which, as the journalists write, has hampered the operation of Ukrainian drones and air defence systems.

One of the sources stated that Trump "agreed" with this idea and paved the way for the Pentagon to implement the speed reduction on Starshield — the military version of the satellite communication system.

Read more: White House has denied any involvement in restrictions on Starlink in Ukraine, - Axios

The publication notes that on 14 October, Musk publicly blamed Trump for the chaos, claiming that any changes are decided by the US military and, ultimately, the president.

According to a senior source at The Telegraph, following what was described in Kyiv as a "night of bloody carnage" due to the power cut, Musk was concerned about a possible negative reaction from consumers in Europe.

"He wrote that he was not to blame and that it was the US administration that had done it. In reality, they are both involved in this," the source said. According to the publication, this version of events was confirmed by a senior European official and two Ukrainian sources.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Starlink restrictions for Ukraine: "This is big mistake, people will die"

Restrictions on Starlink operations in Ukraine