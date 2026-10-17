Prosecutor from General Prosecutor’s Office caused fatal road traffic accident in Kyiv region. He initially fled scene but later confessed. PHOTO

A prosecutor from the Office of the Prosecutor General has been detained on suspicion of breaching road safety regulations, resulting in the death of a person.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press officeof the Office of the Prosecutor General.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Circumstances of the fatal road traffic accident

According to preliminary reports, on the evening of 15 October 2026, near the village of Stavyche in the Kyiv region, the driver of a Renault car struck a pedestrian and fled the scene of the accident. The 36-year-old man died from his injuries.





His body was found on the morning of 16 October near the M-05 motorway, close to a public transport stop.

On the same day , a prosecutor from the Office of the Prosecutor General contacted the law enforcement authorities and reported his involvement in the road traffic accident. He also indicated the location of the car which, according to preliminary information, had been used in the collision.

See more: Woman who lost husband and three children in Russian strike on Bohodukhiv killed in car crash in Kharkiv region. Her 7-month-old daughter is in hospital

The prosecutor has been detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine.

At the time of the incident, the prosecutor was on parental leave and was not performing his official duties.

A notice of suspicion is being prepared

A notice of suspicion is currently being prepared against him under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – a breach of road safety rules by a person driving a vehicle, resulting in the death of the victim.

The issue of imposing a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody is being considered.