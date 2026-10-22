Ukraine has repatriated bodies of 252 fallen defenders, – Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS

On 22 October, the latest phase of the repatriation of the deceased took place. The bodies of 252 people, whom the Russian Federation claims to be Ukrainian servicemen, were returned to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

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"Investigators from law enforcement agencies, together with representatives of specialist institutions, will carry out all necessary measures to identify the repatriated remains," the Coordination Headquarters stated.

Joint efforts

The repatriation measures were successfully carried out as a result of joint efforts by representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Centre under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other agencies within Ukraine’s security and defence sector.

"We express our sincere gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance and support in carrying out repatriation measures.

Special thanks go to the personnel of the Joint Centre for the Support of Civil-Military Cooperation Measures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which transports the repatriated remains of the deceased to specialised state institutions, organises the handover of the bodies of the fallen to representatives of law enforcement agencies within the Ministry of Internal Affairs and forensic medical examination services within the Ministry of Health, as well as to representatives of the civil-military cooperation structures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are responsible for overall coordination," the Coordination Headquarters emphasised.

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