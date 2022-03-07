ENG
National Guard launched successful counterattack near Mariupol. PHOTOS

Yesterday, March 6, a well-known regiment of the National Guard launched a counterattack against Russian troops near Mariupol.

This was announced by the Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov on Facebook.

"Successful counterattack near Mariupol! Yesterday, March 6, a well-known National Guard regiment counterattacked against Russian troops near Mariupol. 7 tanks, 7 armoured vehicles, about 40 Russian servicemen were destroyed. Two Russian servicemen were taken prisoner, one of them a tank platoon commander. and documents and weapons were taken from the prisoners," Butusov said.

He also noted that despite the city's encirclement, the heaviest artillery and airstrikes on Mariupol and the complete destruction of the city's infrastructure, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting fearlessly and inflicting enormous damage on the Russian army.

