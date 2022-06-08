ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10110 visitors online
News Photo Kyiv News
6 761 35
safety and security (133) railway station (26) Kyiv (1677) Ukrzaliznytsya (106)

Metal detectors installed at Kyiv Central Railway Station. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET Kyiv News

Until now, metal detectors in Kyiv could be seen only at airports, the entrance to the railway station was free. Passengers entering the station must now undergo an intensive inspection.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was covered on official facebook page of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Ukrzaliznytsia reports on strengthening security measures at Kyiv Central Railway Station.

Thus, the station has a comprehensive inspection system to improve passenger safety, which includes two stationary metal detectors, which are called "frames" in colloquial language, four X-ray television introscopes, hand-held metal detectors and a mobile X-ray television unit.

Metal detectors installed at Kyiv Central Railway Station 01
Metal detectors installed at Kyiv Central Railway Station 02

Читайте також: Через ризик атак на вокзалах розділятимуть потоки пасажирів, - "Укрзалізниця"

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 