Metal detectors installed at Kyiv Central Railway Station. PHOTO

Until now, metal detectors in Kyiv could be seen only at airports, the entrance to the railway station was free. Passengers entering the station must now undergo an intensive inspection.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was covered on official facebook page of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Ukrzaliznytsia reports on strengthening security measures at Kyiv Central Railway Station.

Thus, the station has a comprehensive inspection system to improve passenger safety, which includes two stationary metal detectors, which are called "frames" in colloquial language, four X-ray television introscopes, hand-held metal detectors and a mobile X-ray television unit.





