Occupiers are creating "Unarmy" in Mariupol, - Andryushchenko. PHOTO

In occupied Mariupol, the first nine teenagers were accepted to the Russian paramilitary organization Unarmiya.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Propaganda of a new level. Yesterday the first nine were put into the putleryugend. While some young people are resisting, others together with their parents and "educators" are trying to serve. It's disgusting. However, there are few people willing. Passive resistance in Mariupol is not diminishing," in the subdivision.

Occupiers are creating Unarmy in Mariupol, - Andryushchenko 01
Occupiers are creating Unarmy in Mariupol, - Andryushchenko 02

