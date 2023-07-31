1 256 1
Ruscists attacked gymnasium in Bilozerka, Kherson Region. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Russian occupants attacked a gymnasium in Bilozerka, Kherson region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration.
As noted, the shelling damaged a wall and smashed windows in the educational institution. The surrounding residential buildings and outbuildings were also damaged.
No civilians were injured or killed.
