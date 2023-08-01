ENG
explosion (1163) war (20121) Crimea (2036) Sevastopol (115)

Explosion in occupied Sevastopol. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Social media reports an explosion in occupied Sevastopol.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

They say that the plane hit the Russian Navy base in Balaklava, probably the ammunition warehouse.

Explosion in occupied Sevastopol 01

The head of the occupation administration of Sevastopol, Razvozhayev, said that the drone was shot down and the grass was on fire.

"According to preliminary data, a UAV was shot down in the Kara Koba area. An explosion occurred on the ground, grass and bushes caught fire. Fire crews have already started extinguishing the fire on the spot. I will provide details later," the occupier said.

