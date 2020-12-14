Verkhovna Rada transfers medical aid received from UAE to hospitals in six regions. PHOTO

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received medical assistance from the government of the United Arab Emirates to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and transferred it to hospitals in the regions.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received medical assistance from the United Arab Emirates’ government to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The Parliament was provided with 25,000 COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid test kits and 100,000 face masks. The received aid was transferred to hospitals in six regions of Ukraine," the parliament’s press service reported.

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Dmytro Razumkov thanked the Government and the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates for their support.

According to him, the aid was delivered to 18 hospitals in Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Odesa regions.

