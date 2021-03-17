ENG
British Ambassador to Ukraine vaccinated with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. PHOTO

British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons got vaccinated against coronavirus with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"I had my COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine. It was super quick, efficient, safe and I barely felt it. CovidVaccine is the path out of the pandemic," she wrote.

British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons denied the suggestion that the Covishield and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines differ in the formula.

Since the beginning of March, more than 15 European countries have suspended the use of the UK-Swedish Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine due to incidents of blood clots.

British Ambassador to Ukraine vaccinated with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 01
British Ambassador to Ukraine vaccinated with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 02

