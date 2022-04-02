Ukrainian soldiers seize Auriga-1.2V portable satellite communication system. ФОТО

In the north of Ukraine, the Armed Forces captured valuable trophies. Among them is the Russian portable satellite communication system "Auriga-1.2V".

As informed by Censor.NET, this was reported by UNIAN with reference to the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Interesting trophies were captured by Ukrainian soldiers in the north of Ukraine. In particular, it is the Russian portable satellite communication system" Auriga-1.2V ". Developed in 2014, the latest system for Russia provides high-speed satellite communication between units," said the General Staff.

The command attached photos with trophies to the post. There are several units of military equipment without visible signs of damage. And the last picture shows "Auriga-1.2V".







The mentioned satellite communication system was developed in 2014. It has a transformer design, works autonomously and deploys in 10 minutes by one person. The installation allows you to connect to closed video channels in the highlands and in any weather conditions.

See more: "We were lying in blood, another man was also in feces. I asked for water. They didn't give it": resident of Kozacha Lopan told about tortures he endured in captivity of occupiers. PHOTOS





It will be recalled that this is not the first time that the Ukrainian military has acquired valuable equipment from the Russian occupiers. For example, in mid-March, it was reported that Special Operations Forces fighters had defeated the enemy and seized the Fara portable radar station.