Bodies of 5 naked women who tried to be burned by Russian occupants found in Kyiv region - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

Bodies of five women lying in the middle of the road were found in Kyiv region. The Russian occupiers tried to burn them.

This was stated in Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Civilians are seen dead near the highway 20 kilometers from Kyiv. There are 4-5 dead naked women lying under a blanket, which the Russian barbarians tried to burn here, on the side of the road," the report says.

See more: Dozens of civilian bodies with their hands tied and shot by occupants in Bucha: This is how genocide looks like. PHOTO 18+