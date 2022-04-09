ENG
Russian occupiers devoured by dogs, killed by soldiers of 72nd Brigade in battles for Moshchun in Kyiv region. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders killed the Russian occupiers in Moshchun in Kyiv region. The bodies of the racists were eaten by dogs. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by persons under 21, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!

In March, during fighting in the village of Moshchun (Bucha district, Kyiv region), Ukrainian defenders successfully destroyed enemy units and drove the occupiers out of the settlement.

WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by persons under 21, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!

