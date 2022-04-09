ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7689 visitors online
News War
21 482 119

Johnson has arrived in Kyiv and is meeting with Zelensky - President's Office. PHOTO

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has arrived in Kyiv and is meeting with President Zelensky.

The deputy chairman of the President's Office Andrey Sibiga reported about it on FacebookCensor.NET. informs. 

Great Britain is a leader in Ukraine's defense support. Leader in the anti-war coalition. He is the leader in sanctions against the Russian aggressor, "the statement reads.

See more: "Everything that affects 'Russian world' turns into shit", - Belenyuk invites fighters from Russia and Belarus to come to meeting in ruined hall in Irpin. PHOTOS

Johnson has arrived in Kyiv and is meeting with Zelensky - Presidents Office 01

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6325) Boris Johnson (141)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 