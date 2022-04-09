Johnson has arrived in Kyiv and is meeting with Zelensky - President's Office. PHOTO

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has arrived in Kyiv and is meeting with President Zelensky.

The deputy chairman of the President's Office Andrey Sibiga reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET. informs.

Great Britain is a leader in Ukraine's defense support. Leader in the anti-war coalition. He is the leader in sanctions against the Russian aggressor, "the statement reads.

