Russian troops were defeated in attempt to cross Siversky Donets. PHOTOS

During 4 days of unsuccessful attempts to cross the Siversky Donets, the racists lost more than 70 units of equipment and two infantry battalions with engineers.

"This afternoon, May 12, the racists tried to evacuate a trapped landing party of the Russian Armed Forces. The one that managed to cross the Seversky Donets two days ago, but dispersed under artillery fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. After destroying the evacuation crossing, the racists left the vehicle and swam across the river. During 4 days of unsuccessful attempts to cross, the racists lost more than 70 units of equipment and two infantry battalions with engineers, "the statement said.

According to InformNapalm, the largest losses were in the 74th SMB of the Russian Armed Forces (unit 21005). The servicemen of this unit have been taking part in the aggression against Ukraine since 2014.

Russian troops were defeated in attempt to cross Siversky Donets 01
Russian troops were defeated in attempt to cross Siversky Donets 02
Russian troops were defeated in attempt to cross Siversky Donets 03
Russian troops were defeated in attempt to cross Siversky Donets 04
Russian troops were defeated in attempt to cross Siversky Donets 05
Russian troops were defeated in attempt to cross Siversky Donets 06

Russian troops were defeated in attempt to cross Siversky Donets 07
Russian troops were defeated in attempt to cross Siversky Donets 08
Russian troops were defeated in attempt to cross Siversky Donets 09
Russian troops were defeated in attempt to cross Siversky Donets 10
Russian troops were defeated in attempt to cross Siversky Donets 11
Russian troops were defeated in attempt to cross Siversky Donets 12
Russian troops were defeated in attempt to cross Siversky Donets 13
Russian troops were defeated in attempt to cross Siversky Donets 14

