Ukraine is grateful to Germany for supporting the oil embargo, - Kuleba

Germany will not leave Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression and supports the embargo on Russian oil.

This was announced on Twitter by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs.

"The Minister of Economy and Climate of Germany and a faithful friend of Ukraine Robert Habek assured me: Germany will not leave Ukraine in our fight against Russian aggression. I am grateful to him for supporting the embargo on Russian oil. We also discussed ways to resolve the fuel crisis in Ukraine." in the message.

