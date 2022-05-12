Enemy try to increase its military presence on Zmiinyi Island

The Russians are trying to increase their military presence on Zmiinyi Island. They want to block Ukraine's maritime communications.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleskandr Motuzyanyk reported about it at a briefing, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Russian Black Sea Fleet ships in the Black and Azov Seas continue to isolate combat areas, conduct reconnaissance and try to provide fire support to their troops on the coast. The enemy is also trying to increase its military presence on Snake Island. The goal is to block Ukraine's maritime communications. "- said Motuzyanik.

The speaker added that "there are some successes of the Ukrainian army, in particular in the destruction of the Russian navy."

"The enemy is also strengthening air defence systems on the west coast of the Crimean peninsula, in particular in the area of ​​the Black Sea village, Cape Tarkhankut, deployed anti-aircraft missile battery SAM S-300 as part of three control points," said Motuzyanyk.

Read more: United Kingdom buys Soviet-era weapons for Ukraine around world